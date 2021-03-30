Yami Gautam's first look in 'A Thursday' revealed

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam's look in upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday' was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

"The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP.