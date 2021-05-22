For the first time, the folk tradition festival took place in 2019 - then the event was held at the Kremlin Palace. This year the festival has moved to the territory of the ancient Orthodox Nikolo-Solbinsk monastery in the Yaroslavl region.The festival is organized by the Cultural Code Foundation for the Support and Implementation of Spiritual, Patriotic and Socio-Cultural Projects. Media partners of the event are TV BRICS, TASS, as well as OTR and Spas TV channels.In 2021, the festival will bring together two events that are close in concept and content, dedicated to folk traditions. These are the folk tradition Festival "Khranimie vekami" and the annual regional festival of Russian hospitality "Kleb-da-Solba" (variant of the Russian proverb "bread and salt" on the Russian river Sol'ba, ed.).The main theme of the upcoming joint Festival "Khranimie vekami" will be the traditions of Russian folk culture, coming from the depths of the centuries - songs, dances, crafts, hospitality.The event will take place at two concert venues: vocal groups of folk and sacred music will perform on the stage inside the Nikolo-Solbinsky monastery, and the main festival stage will be located outside the walls of the monastery, on the banks of the Solba river - the main program of the holiday will be presented on this site. Dance and musical groups will show their distinctive, bright performances. The leading representatives of the Russian stage are invited to the Festival as special guests: Lev Leshchenko, Nikolai Baskov, Marina Devyatova, Sergei Volchkov and others.The Folk Tradition Festival "Khranimie vekami" is an amazing action, real, exciting. Many of our pop stars and I with incredible joy take part in it and every time we are surprised and delighted with the boundless talent of the performers, the beauty and uniqueness of folk music - an inexhaustible source of inspiration for us, artists, " the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, People's Artist of the RSFSR Lev Valerianovich Leshchenko said.Traditionally, an exhibition of folk crafts will be held within the framework of the event. The exposition will feature products from factories, workshops, manufactories that own the secrets of the crafts of the peoples of Russia.Furthermore, this year, the guests of the Festival will have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the national cuisine - they will be able to taste the dishes of the monastery cuisine, enjoy real Russian kvass and appreciate the variety of recipes for making borscht.According to the organizer and ideological inspirer of the Festivals ""Khranimie vekami"" and "Bread-da-Solba" Alexander Kovalev, the main idea of the Great United Festival ""Khranimie vekami" is to support and popularize folk culture, national traditions of hospitality and good neighborliness, crafts."In honor of the 800th anniversary of the Holy Right-Believing Prince Alexander Nevsky, a statesman and commander who united the Russian lands, in his homeland we gather in the open air all those for whom Russian culture is a life-giving source of traditions and the basis of our present and future. Lately, a lot has changed in our life, but we believe that our Festival will become a place of power for people tired of worries and news, their support and relaxation", the organizer said.Travel partner agencies of the Festival organize one-day tours to the event and pilgrimage tours to the Nikolo-Solbinsk monastery. The entrance to the festival is free. Pleasant surprises await guests dressed in Russian folk costumes. (ANI/ TV BRICS)