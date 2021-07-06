Yash Sinha, Amrapali Gupta vacay at Pune farmhouse with son

"Yash returned home from an outdoor shoots and we planned to go somewhere for a small vacation, as Kabir wanted some change and relaxation after being at home for more than two to three months. Even I was craving to travel. So, we planned a small trip to Pune, to our farmhouse," shares Amrapali.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Yash Sinha is in Pune with wife, actress Amrapali Gupta, and their son Kabir, to enjoy a vacation at their farmhouse.

The actor was away shooting in Surat for his daily show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti" and will join the team for shoot in Mumbai soon.

Amrapali says she wanted Yash to enjoy the small break. "Shooting outdoor is hectic. And he will soon start shooting in Mumbai. As there are still many restrictions it will be hectic for him. Being part of TV shows I understand an actor responsibility. So, I wanted Yash to relax and enjoy this small break," says the actress.

Amrapali, known for her roles in "Ishqbaaz" and "Qabool Hai", married Yash after they fell in love on the sets of "Teen Bahuraaniyaan". Later the couple participated in the dance reality TV show, "Nach Baliye 6".

