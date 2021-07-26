Yashika Anand in critical care after a car accident!

Actress Yashika Anand of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Zombie, and Kavalai Vendam fame has met with a horrific car accident yesterday night. The actress was severely injured and said to be in critical condition. She is under critical care in a private hospital.

In the accident, Yashika's friend Valli Chetty Bhavani died on the spot. Yashika's other two friends are also under critical care.