Yashika Anand in critical care after a car accident!

Actress Yashika Anand of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Zombie, and Kavalai Vendam fame has met with a horrific car accident yesterday night. The actress was severely injured and said to be in critical condition. She is under critical care in a private hospital.
In the accident, Yashika's friend Valli Chetty Bhavani died on the spot. Yashika's other two friends are also under critical care.
The actress was traveling in a Tata Harrier Car with her friends but unfortunately, the vehicle hit the center median near Mahabalipuram.
This news of Yashika Anand met with a horrific accident has shocked many in the industry. Fans and media are wishing the actress a speedy recovery.