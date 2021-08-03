Yashika Anand out of danger, shifted from ICU

Last week, Yashika Anand was severely injured in a horrific road accident near Mahabalipuram. The actress was returning from a party in Pondicherry with her friends.
Unfortunately, Yashika's friend Bhavani died on the spot while the actress was also admitted to ICU. After a major surgery, the actress has been shifted from ICU to a normal ward.
Sources say that it will take more time for Yashika to return to normalcy. Cops have filed three cases against Yashika regarding the road accident as she was in the driver's seat.
On the work front, Yashika has completed shooting for SJ Suryah's upcoming action entertainer Kadamayai Sei. The actress also has Pambattam and Sulphur in the pipeline.