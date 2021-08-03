The actress was returning from a party in Pondicherry with her friends. Unfortunately, Yashika's friend Pavani died on the spot while the actress was also admitted to ICU. After a major surgery, the actress has been shifted from ICU to a normal ward.

Sources say that it will take more time for Yashika to return to normalcy. Cops have filed three cases against Yashika regarding the road accident as she was in the driver's seat.

Now, Yashika has opened up about the accident and how she feels guilty about losing her close friend.

"I really can't express what I'm going through right now. I will forever feel guilty to be alive. I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me . I really miss u each second Pavani . I know you can never forgive me !! I'm really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I'm forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you to come back to me !! Htope someday your family forgives me ! I'll forever cherish our memories paw!

I won't be celebrating my birthday and request all my fans also to not celebrate my birthday! Please pray for her family ! God give them more strength. Biggest loss of my life . Please someday forgive me.I miss u", wrote Yashika Anand on Instagram.

On the work front, Yashika has completed shooting for SJ Suryah's upcoming action entertainer Kadamayai Sei.

The actress also has Pambattam and Sulphur in the pipeline.