Yediyurappa tests Covid positive twice in 8 months (Ld)

He tested positive for the second time in eight months. In August 2020, he was tested Covid positive and had undergone treatment in Manipal hospital.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted soon after the Covid review meeting following a fever.

In a tweet, he said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

For the last fortnight, Yediyurappa had been campaigning hard in by-elections to three seats - Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski Assembly seat in Raichur and Basavakalyan Assembly seat in Bidar district.

His party's candidate in Maski, Pratapgouda Patil tested Covid positive on Sunday even as Yediyurappa was campaigning with him then and just two days ago, Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, had also tested positive for Covid-19 who too was campaigning hard in Maski.

Yediyurappa had cut short his campaign schedule in Belagavi on Thursday after he complained of exhaustion and fever. He returned Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon itself by cutting short his stay in Belagavi.

