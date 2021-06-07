'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor Evelyn Sharma gets married to Tushaan Bhindi

Taking to Instagram, she posted a string of pictures from her intimate ceremony in Australia. Reportedly, she tied the knot with Tushaan on May 15, and it's today only when the actor announced it publicly.Sharing the news of her wedding, Evelyn wrote, "Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made the small wedding the very best day of my life."According to the images, it seems that the wedding was held as per Christian traditions. Evelyn chose to wear a white gown, while Tushaan was all decked up in a black tuxedo."Forever," Evelyn captioned one of the images, wherein the newlyweds could be seen looking into each other's eyes.Members of the film industry have taken to social media to wish the couple."Congrats beaut. So stunning," actor Lisa Haydon commented.Actor Rochelle Rao wrote, "So happy for you guys. Wishing you both the amazing married life, filled with joy, love, laughter and peace. I wish we could have been there, but looking forward to celebrate with you guys soon."Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. On the other hand, her husband Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon.In 2019, the much-in-love couple got engaged. Evelyn had announced her engagement via an Instagram post. (ANI)