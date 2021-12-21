'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' teaser promises love, politics, lawlessness

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) The recently released teaser of the psychological drama series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" brings together the themes of twisted love and power, set against the backdrop of crime and desire.

Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, who has helmed popular television shows such as "Balika Vadhu" and the series "Apharan", the Netflix series has an ensemble cast comprised of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, and Hetal Gada.