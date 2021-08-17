Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam is about trained archakas

The first look poster comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu Government appointed 24 trained archakas of all castes at the Hindu temples maintained by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Passion Studios, the popular production house, announced a new film titled Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam on Monday. The film is all about the trained archakas of all castes.

Directed by newcomer Prabhu Jeyaram, RS Karthik plays the lead role in this film. Though Prabhu has made the film long back before the official appointment of the Tamil Nadu Government, the recent announcement has made his content more relevant.

Prabhu met Mariasamy, the first non-Brahmin temple Priest, and gathered a lot of unknown facts about this appointment and the new revolution that is happening in the state.

The first look also had the caption "No Religion... No Caste".

