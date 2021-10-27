'Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam' talks about the flaws in reservation!

At the press meet of Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, the film's director Prabhu Jeyaram has said that he tried to talk about the issues in the caste-based society from a neutral perspective. "I personally feel that when a person from low caste becomes a priest in the temple, things will change. Caste is a mental block, we can break it only through such laws", he said.

"But I also wanted to talk about the perspectives of Brahmins. A few economically backward people from the forward communities are struggling because of this law. I've tried to stay as neutral as possible", said the director.

Produced by Passion Studios, RS Karthiik, Ayraa, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Rohini, Bhagavati Perumal, Dhanyaa, and Subha are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam is all set to stream on Sony LIV from October 29.