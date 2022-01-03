Yesteryear Tamil actor Mohan to make a comeback with 'Haraa'!

Known for his blockbuster hits in the 80s like Payanagal Mudivathilai, Gopurangal Saivadhillai, Mounaragam, Vidhi, and Mella Thirandhadhu Kadhavu, Mohan was credited as Silver Jubilee Star by the media and producers. But in the 90s, Mohan only acted in a few films. He tried his luck in direction with a film titled Anbulla Kadhalukku in 1999 but the film tanked at the box office.

Yesteryear Tamil actor Mohan is all set to make a comeback with an upcoming action thriller film Haraa .

In 2008, he acted in a film titled Sutta Pazham but it went unnoticed. Now, nearly after twelve years gap, Mohan is back with Haraa.

Mohan was offered many supporting characters in Tamil but the actor refused those offers stating he would only play as the protagonist.

Haraa will be directed by Vijay Sri G. More details on the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.



