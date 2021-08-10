Yet to receive any letter for info on oxygen shortage deaths: Sisodia

Addressing a press conference, he said though the Centre has not asked for data related to deaths due to oxygen shortage, the Delhi government will share all the details.

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the state government has not received any written direction from the Centre, seeking information on deaths occurring in the national capital due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

"Delhi government has not received any letter on oxygen-related deaths. When you (Centre) have not written any letter, how can you say that states are not informing you. We had formed an inquiry committee, but you did not allow it (probe) to happen through the Delhi LG," he said.

The Delhi government believes that there was an oxygen crisis and without an inquiry, it is difficult to say whether any deaths happened due to it or not, he said.

Sisodia also accused the Centre of not showing seriousness towards the oxygen crisis during the second wave.

--IANS

pd/vd