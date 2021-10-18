Yogi Babu and Dhanush join hands for 'Naane Varuven'!

Karnan was the maiden collaboration for Yogi Babu and Dhanush. In the film, Yogi Babu played a serious role different from his usual comic characters. Now, Yogi Babu has teamed up with Dhanush again in his recently commenced Naane Varuven with director Selvaraghavan.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the shoot of Naane Varuven is progressing at a brisk pace on a grand set in Chennai.
Indhuja of Meyadhaa Maan fame plays Dhanush's pair in the film, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Yamini Yagnamurthy of Sillu Karupatti and Saani Kaayidhaam fame is handling the cinematography for Naane Varuven. As of now, only Dhanush, Yogi Babu, and Indhuja are the known faces, we will get to know more details on the list of actors associated with the film in the coming days.
We hear that Selvaraghavan is planning to shoot the film in one go without a big break.