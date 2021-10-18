Yogi Babu and Dhanush join hands for 'Naane Varuven'!

Karnan was the maiden collaboration for Yogi Babu and Dhanush. In the film, Yogi Babu played a serious role different from his usual comic characters. Now, Yogi Babu has teamed up with Dhanush again in his recently commenced Naane Varuven with director Selvaraghavan.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the shoot of Naane Varuven is progressing at a brisk pace on a grand set in Chennai.