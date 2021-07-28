Yogi Babu gets inspired by Goundamani and Nagesh!

It's well known that leading Tamil comedy actor Yogi Babu plays the lead role in Summer of 92 directed by Priyadarshan. Summer of 92 is an episode in the most anticipated anthology Navarasa. Ramya Nambeesan and Nedmudi Venu are playing the lead roles in Summer of 92 , which is based on a true story.

Talking about his liking for performing emotional roles within comic space and his inspirations in the industry, Yogi Babu says “Laughter is one of my strongest traits, but I wish to experience heavier emotions. Yesteryear comedians Nagesh and Goundamani are the perfect examples of versatility, they have carved memorable roles from their films. From Goundamani's Onna Irukka Kathukanum to Nagesh’s Server Sundaram and Neer Kumuzhi, all of these films have a seamless shift of emotions and laughs. The film Navarasa also elicits all of the human emotions in one segment. As a comic, a chance to play an emotional scene within a comic role is invaluable for me. I hope to obtain such roles in the future as well".

Navarasa is all set to release on August 6 on Netflix.