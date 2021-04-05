Yogi Babu on board for Thalapathy 65!

Yogi Babu, the regular collaborator of director Nelson Dhilipkumar in two of his films Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor is also on board for the filmmaker's upcoming biggie Thalapathy 65 with the Tamil cinema's numero uno star.

Yogi Babu had also shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in films like Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame plays Vijay's romantic interest in this magnum opus and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in to crank the camera and the Anbariv duo will be taking care of the stunts. The major portions of the shoot will begin next month in Chennai and Nelson is also planning to shoot a crucial episode in Russia.

The makers are planning to release the film for the Pongal holidays 2022.