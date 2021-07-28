Yogi Babu wants to play vivid characters

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Tamil comedian Yogi Babu, who will soon be seen in anthology "Navarasa", says that he is keen on playing a wide gamut of roles on screen like comedians Nagesh and Goundamani.

He says: "Laughter is one of my strongest traits, but I wish to experience heavier emotions. Yesteryear comedians Nagesh and Goundamani are the perfect examples of versatility, they have carved memorable roles from their films. From Goundamani's 'Onna Irukka Kathukanum' to Nagesh's 'Server Sundaram' and 'Neer Kumuzhi', all of these films have a seamless shift of emotions and laughs."