Yogi Babu's Mandela is under consideration for India's entry to the Oscars!

Popular comedy actor Yogi Babu's Mandela is also under consideration for the Oscars. Malayalam film Nayattu, Hindi films Sherni, and Sardar Udham are also among the fourteen films in the race. One of these fourteen films will be India's official entry to the Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film)

"We are very proud to see our Production No.17 #Mandela among some of India's finest films in consideration for entry to the Academy Awards. Congrats and Best Wishes to everyone involved in making #Mandela and all the other shortlisted films", tweeted Y Not Studios, the producers of the film.

Directed by Mandonne Ashwin, Sangili Murugan, G.M. Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar, and Kanna Ravi have played pivotal characters in the film.

Mandela is set against the rural backdrop and how a single vote of Yogi Babu makes a big difference in the Local Body Elections.

