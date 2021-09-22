Yogi Babu's 'Pei Mama' team lifts 'Bhoot' poster!

Lack of creativity is a big curse for Tamil cinema. The latest is that the makers of Yogi Babu's upcoming film Pei Mama have lifted the poster of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot.
They used the same design as Bhoot and merely replaced Vicky with Yogi Babu and added a few more characters from Pei Mama.
Directed by Shakti Chidambaram, Imman Annachi, Ramesh Khanna, Vaiyapuri, and Reshma are playing pivotal characters in Pei Mama.
Netizens have trolled the makers of Pei Mama for blatantly lifting the poster of Bhoot and promoting it on social media.
The Yogi Babu starrer is scheduled to release on September 24 and has cleared the censors with a UA certificate.