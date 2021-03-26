Yogi Babu's political satire Mandela to premiere on April 4!

Leading comedy actor Yogi Babu's political satire Mandela is all set to be premiered on April 4. Vijay TV has bought the direct satellite premiere rights of the film.

Besides Yogi Babu, Sangili Murugan, G.M. Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar, and Kanna Ravi are playing the lead roles in the film.Mandela is set against the rural backdrop and how a single vote of Yogi Babu makes a big difference in the Local Body Elections.

Yogi Babu plays a barber in the film. The theatrical trailer of the film is quite impressive with two political parties trying to buy Yogi Babu's vote.

Watch the trailer here:





