Yogi, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar's demise

In a tweet, the chief minister said that his passing away is an "irreparable loss to the film industry". He said that he prayed to God to give strength to his family to bear the loss.

Lucknow, July 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the passing away of veteran Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar.

Bahujan Samaj party president and former chief minister Mayawati also expressed grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar and conveyed her condolences to his wife Saira Banu.

The 98-year-old actor passed away in Mumbai earlier in the day due to age-related illness, his family confirmed. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing-related issues.

