'You and your legacy will live on forever': B-town pays tribute to music composer Shravan Rathod

Shravan passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19 at the age of 66. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. "He passed away at around 9.30 pm," Sanjeev told ANI."Very sad to hear of the passing of Shravan ji. His music will live on forever. Deepest condolences to his family. #ShravanRathod #NadeemShravan," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.Condoling the demise of Rathod, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "Deepest condolences to Shravan-ji's family. Although their grief must be immeasurable, I can say that he will live on in our hearts & minds through his music. RIP."By sharing a picture of the late music composer, Riteish Deshmukh paid last respect to Shravan Rathod and penned down an emotional note.He wrote, "#Shravan ji your music is etched on my heart forever. If the music of 90's was ever dominated by someone's genius it was surely the #NadeemShravan Jodi-""You and your legacy will live on forever. My heart goes out to his sons and my friends Sanjeev and Darshan," he added.After testing positive for COVID-19, Shravan was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday. Sanjeev also informed that the hospital authorities have not given his father's body due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh bill.Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after music composers of the 1990s. Nadeem-Shravan got their big break with 'Aashiqui' (1990) and went on to compose music for 'Saajan' (1991), 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' (1993), 'Pardes' (1997), and 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), and many other hit films.In 2005, the duo split. 'Dosti: Friends Forever' was their last movie together. (ANI)