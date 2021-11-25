‘You are an inspiration’, says Tovino Thomas to Salman Khan

After posting his picture with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Malayalam hero Tovino Thomas has now posted a picture of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Tovino, who is one of the few Mollywood heroes focused on keeping a fabulous physique, says he got inspired by Salman.
“Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to Humility as well, for me now!” writes Tovino.
Tovino, who is currently shooting for Vaashi with Keerthy Suresh, has Minnal Murali due for release next month.