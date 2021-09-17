'You' Season 3 trailer debuts, series to release on October 15

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Makers of psychological thriller crime drama 'You' have unveiled the release date and trailer of Season 3 of the series on Friday.



Actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti star in the hit Netflix series about a charming serial killer named Joe (Badgley) who tends to kill the women he becomes obsessed with.

Season two of the much-talked-about show ended with Love (Pedretti) revealing herself to be equally psychotic and also pregnant. In season three which will debut on October 15, Joe and Love will start a new life with their son in the suburbs and see if that kind of 'normal' life is meant for them.

The two minutes thirty-six-second trailer shows the couple's marriage life taking a deadly turn and them getting involved in even more murder and violence.

The trailer opens with being "the most scared" after he realises he has become a dad now! But, this is not the only thing that he will be scared of during the entire season.

The action-packed trailer also unfolds them trying to become a 'nice normal neighbour', but they end up dealing with one dead body at the end and perhaps proving that they are just not the 'normal neighbour' material.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, 'You' is based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies'. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Season 3 of the Netflix series will premiere on October 15, 2021. (ANI)

