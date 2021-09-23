You shall always be centre of attention: Arjun Kapoor wishes Bebo as she turns 41

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun posted a picture from the sets of his recently released "Bhoot Police". In the picture, Arjun can be seen lovingly stroking Taimur's hair while Saif Ali Khan stands next to him.Behind the boys, Kareena can be seen sitting, wearing a face mask and a red shawl.Along with the picture, Arjun wrote, "Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab and Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame...Here's to more good times on and off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to 'Bhoot Police' !!!"To this heartfelt caption, Kareena replied, "Oiiiii so true your caption is...always gonna steal the boys' thunder...love you tons."Kareena and Arjun shared the screen in the film 'Ki & Ka' (2016), a romantic-comedy that challenged conventional gender roles in a marriage.Currently, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'.Arjun has upcoming films 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline. (ANI)