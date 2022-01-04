'You' teaser: Armaan Malik's new single is about lingering thought of special someone

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Armaan Malik has started off 2022 with his latest English single titled 'You', the teaser of which was revealed recently. The track talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of finding a special someone and simmering in their thoughts.

Talking about the song, Armaan shares, "I'm thrilled beyond words about presenting 'You'. It's a song straight from my heart. Apart from the cryptic posts on social media, I had been keeping the song a secret for far too long and it feels great to be able to finally share its teaser with my fans and to know that everyone will get to hear the song and watch the video in just a few days!"