Youth of Kerala is fashion-forward, says Dulquer Salmaan

In most of his pictures on social media platforms, he can be seen wearing plain T-shirts and shirts. Also, he has often treated his fans with his images in jackets and hoodies, revealing that simplicity is his go-to fashion mantra.As he recently signed up as the brand ambassador of Myntra -- a fashion e-commerce brand, Dulquer wants to positively impact the youth of Kerala through his sense of fashion."Fashion is a powerful expression of one's personality and a unique and customised wardrobe gives one the confidence to be the best version of themselves. The youth of Kerala is fashion- forward and nimble with their choices, making it easier for me to engage with them. I consider it a privilege to be able to influence people's fashion choices," he said.On the film front, Dulquer will be seen sharing screen space with Mrunal Thakur in the yet-to-be-titled Hanu Raghavapudi directorial.Fans are also waiting for his highly anticipated film 'Salute', which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews.Speaking of Bollywood, he made his Hindi film debut with the 2018 drama 'Karwaan'. He was later seen opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in 2019 released 'The Zoya Factor'. His upcoming Hindi film with director R Balki. (ANI)