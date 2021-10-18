YouTube sensation Tanzeel Khan talks about his debut single 'Yeh Dil'

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Tanzeel Khan has released his first single 'Yeh Dil' from his debut album 'Dastaan'. Tanzeel is known for tracks like 'Dilli Ki Ladki', 'Mere Dil Vich' with singer Arjun Kanungo which gave him a lot of fame as singer and lyricist.

Written over the course of the last two years, 'Dastaan' is all about the feeling of love and heartbreak. As Tanzeel says: "The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again."

"It is a slice of life, and contains the gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness, pain and love. I want my listeners to be able to see themselves in my songs," Tanzeel adds. The seven-track album 'Dastaan' will be released early next year.

'Yeh Dil' is the first release from the album 'Dastaan' and is based on hip-hop style. Explains Tanzeel: "'Yeh dil' was inspired by this hip-hop melody that was stuck in my mind for a long time, and I couldn't help but write a song about someone who is heartbroken and going through a lot of lows."

'Yeh Dil' is now available on all streaming platforms.

--IANS

