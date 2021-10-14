YouTuber Bhuvan Bam worked on 'Dhindora' for three years

The show, directed by Himank Gaur, is a light-hearted story that revolves around Bhuvan and his family's trials in the midst of some hysterical yet acute situations.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Celebrated YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam is all set to release his first web show 'Dhindora' and he says he has been working on the project for the last three years.

Talking about the project, Bhuvan said, "We have worked over three years to bring 'Dhindora' to life. Today feels surreal when we finally present to you what we have been creating with all our hearts. I'm grateful to each and every person who has supported us through this journey. Each of my characters are real-life inspiration for me and I'm glad they are receiving so much love from the audience. Cannot wait for you all to experience 'Dhindora', and what we have in store for the coming weeks."

Having created iconic characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, and others, Bam diligently shot for 'Dhindora', despite the pandemic.

"Bhuvan came up with the entire story idea of Dhindora in 2018. It was always manifest that we wanted to take the long format route and I'm extremely glad we are going live with the first episode of our very own show today. This is for all our audiences who have been associated with 'BB Ki Vines' for the past 6 years, These 8 episodes over the next eight weeks is dedicated to each one of you," said Rohit Raj, producer of 'Dhindora'.

A sneak peek into the much-awaited premiere episode depicts the morning chaos witnessed at every common household.

Things take a turn when Bablooji gets fired from his job and bumps into a lottery ticket vendor on his way home. Will having fortuitously bought a lottery ticket work in Bablooji's favour?

Bhuvan will be seen essaying nine characters from the 'BB Ki Vines' universe single-handedly, with the series also featuring renowned actors like Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang and debutante Gayatri Bharadwaj.

--IANS

aru/kr