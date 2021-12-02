Yuvan is overwhelmed with the positive reviews of 'Maanaadu'!

"All praise to Almighty!With my heart brimming with praises to God, I would like to thank everyone responsible for the success of MAANAADU. Personally, this project has been very special for me and close to my heart. My erstwhile collaborations with Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR have had myriad songs, but this is the first time our collaboration had a limited number of tracks. However, I am completely spellbound over the way, music lovers and audiences have noticed my efforts in BGM and appreciated them. I thank producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, and Silambarasan for banking their trust in me. I am feeling and proud of my friend-brother like Silambarasan for his soulful dedication towards this project. I am overwhelmed with emotions to see the positive reviews showering his efforts. SJ Suryah sir has exercised his complete energy into this film, thereby becoming a strong pillar. Every single artiste and technician have contributed their best in enriching the essence of Maanaadu. I would like to thank the critics, audiences, and fans for spreading the positive word about my music and the film.

There's a famous quote that says, "What you're searching for is in search of you?" And I am glad that the entire team of Maanaadu has found 'Unconditional Love and Acclaims' from everyone", read the statement from Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja's Amma Song from Thala Ajith's Valimai is all set to release on December 5.