Yuvan: I've composed a unique mother song for Ajith's 'Valimai'!

In the Clubhouse session, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has revealed that he has composed a unique mother song for Thala Ajith's upcoming Valimai.
Yuvan Shankar Raja also added that the intro song of the film will have a folk beat. Venkat Prabhu, who was present in the session also said that the intro number will excite fans.
From the conversation, it's also evident that Valimai will be high on action and family values. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.
Ajith is said to be playing a cop in the film. Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai.
If all goes well, Valimai will be releasing for this Diwali.