Yuvan Shankar Raja: Stop with this hate-mongering. Peace be upon you.

Recently, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja posted a quote from the Holy Quran. Immediately many netizens have started asking him whether the page is for music or to preach Islam and they even asked whether they should unfollow the composer
Yuvan replied to one of them saying "No! you don’t need to follow". The music composer also said that he is an Indian, Tamilian, and Muslim.
"Let me explain this to you. I’m an Indian. I’m Tamilian. I’m a Muslim. If you think Muslims exist only in Arabia, then that shows your ignorance, my brother. Faith and Race are two different things. Race and language are two different things. Nationality and religion are two different things. Belief is what is within. If you can’t understand this simple logic. What else would you understand? I have taken my time to explain this to you, my fellow Indian brother, because you should cut the crap. Stop with this hate-mongering. Peace be upon you", said Yuvan.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is currently busy composing for Ajith's Valimai and Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan.