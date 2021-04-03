Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vishal to join hands once again!

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is all set to join hands with Vishal once again for a yet-untitled film to be directed Thu Pa Saravanan. Yuvan and Vishal had worked together in many films including Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai, Samar, Thamirabharani, Avan Ivan, and Sandakozhi 2.

Saravanan rose to fame with the short film Ethu Thevayo Athuve Tharmam and he also worked in films like Thaen andKullanari Koottam.

Touted to be a political action thriller, the shoot of the film is all set to commence later this month in Chennai.

Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2, and Enemy in the pipeline. The new film of Saravanan and Thupparivaalan 2 are being bankrolled Vishal's own production house Vishal Film Factory.