Yuvan Shankar Raja to score background music for Karthi's Sulthan!

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthi had worked together in films like Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, and Naan Mahan Alla. The latest update is that Yuvan has been roped in to compose the background score for Karthi's upcoming film Sulthan. In fact, Yuvan composed the score for the trailer of the film.
It is worth mentioning here that the Vivek-Mervin duo has composed all the songs in Sulthan and most of the tracks are big hits.
Sources say that as Yuvan is known for his powerful background score, Sulthan's producer SR Prabhu, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and Karthi have decided to use him instead of Vivek and Mervin.
Touted to be a family action entertainer, Sulthan is all set to release on April 2. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna.
