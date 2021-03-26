Yuvan Shankar Raja to score background music for Karthi's Sulthan!

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthi had worked together in films like Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, and Naan Mahan Alla. The latest update is that Yuvan has been roped in to compose the background score for Karthi's upcoming film Sulthan. In fact, Yuvan composed the score for the trailer of the film.

It is worth mentioning here that the Vivek-Mervin duo has composed all the songs in Sulthan and most of the tracks are big hits.