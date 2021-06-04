Yuvan updates on the first single of 'Maanaadu'

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Silambarasan TR have given several memorable albums to the fans including Manmadhan, Vaanam, Vallavan, and Silambattam . Fans have always been looking forward to their combination.

Now, after a long gap, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Silambarasan TR are working together in Venkat Prabhu's political thriller Maanaadu.

The first single was supposed to release on Ramzan but due to the sudden demise of Venkat Prabhu's mother, the team pushed the launch.

Now, Yuvan Shankar Raja has updated that the first single will be out very soon. "Hey tweeps #maanaadu single is coming very soon!! #staysafe #spreadlove #lovemusic

@silambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @sureshkamatchi @U1Records", tweeted Yuvan.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, only two days of shoot are left in the film. The makers are using the lockdown break to complete the editing and other post-production works of the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Silambarasan TR's pair in the film while SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.