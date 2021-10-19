Zac Efron celebrates his 34th birthday, says he's getting old

"This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome... couldn't be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much," he wrote on Instagram.Zac also joked about getting old."It's my bday again? I'm gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all," he added.Alongside the birthday note, the 'High School Musical' fame actor posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram where he could be seen enjoying the beach in Thailand.Fans flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages."Happy birthday handsome," a social media user wrote."Woaaah. You look so hot. Can't take my eyes off you," another one wrote.Reportedly, Zac is working on 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' film. (ANI)