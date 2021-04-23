Zach Braff opens up about 'Scrubs' movie

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Zach Braff, who is known for playing John "JD" Dorian in the popular sitcom "Scrubs", said while there is no plan of a reboot of the show yet, talks of a film version with actor Donal Faison is very much on.

"I started this podcast with Donald and it has really taken off. We have had so much fun and we are always asked about a 'Scrubs' reboot by our fans. While there is no such thing planned yet, there are talks of doing a movie together," Braff said on "The Drew Barrymore Show".