Zack Snyder hopes he gets to make more DC films in future

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Zack Snyder says his fans want him to make more DC films, and he hopes the makers Warner Bros let him do so.

Snyder has directed DC films such as "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice", "Man Of Steel" and "Watchmen" in the past.

"I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so -- the intention is so pure -- and I really have huge respect for it," he said in an interview with Jake's Takes, according to contactmusic.com.