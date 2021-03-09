'Zack Snyder's Justice League' accidentally on TV for an hour

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) The much-anticipated film "Zack Snyders Justice League" was mistakenly leaked on the American broadcasting network, HBO Max on Monday. The film was subsequently removed, but only after being on air for almost an hour.

On Monday, an American user, Doug Bass noticed the four-hour-long Zack Snyder Cut playing on TV, while he had chosen to watch "Tom And Jerry". Bass, a realtor and digital marketing executive, posted a clip from the film on Twitter, joking that someone from the network was "about to be fired", according to a report in Variety.