Zafroon Nizar: Yuvan always stay calm during a crisis

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's wife Zafroon Nizar has given a detailed interview about her husband and his family for U1 Records, the official YouTube channel of the composer.

Talking about quality she likes about Yuvan, Zafroon said: "Never to hold grudges. The one thing that remained with him from the time we got married and knew each other, he always stays calm and collected. He neither reacts immediately nor gets frustrated easily. He always stays calm during a crisis or during a stressful situation. He never let such things get into his head. He always remains positive. At first, I was curious about how someone can be like this, but I am trying to learn the trait as I am spending more time with him. I am learning to understand that it is fine to be indifferent to certain things".