Zaid Darbar posts clip of Russian war tank tour with Gauahar

The couple is honeymooning in Russia. "My Amazing Experience in a Capsule @voentour! Too real actual Russian war tanks and Arsenal. Wow," wrote Zaid about the adventurous tour.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Zaid Darbar took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video clip of his Russian tank tour with wife Gauahar Khan.

In the video clip, Zaid and Gauahar are seen in military uniforms enjoying the Russian Tank experience. The couple took the Russian historical tank L-39 missile tour in Moscow.

Choreographer Zaid and his wife actress Gauahar Khan have been posting their honeymoon experience on social media.

The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Zaid is a Bollywood choreographer who runs a dance academy. He is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar.

Gauahar was last seen on OTT in the political drama series "Tandav".

--IANS

eka/vnc