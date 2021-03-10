Zain Imam: Pandemic made me see the world with new perspective

"It has been a brilliant experience revisiting important places in Mumbai, the city of dreams. Whether it is Marine Drive or Leopold Cafe, especially post lockdown, and with the pandemic going on, it made me see the world with a new perspective and appreciation. It made me value this beautiful city even more," says the actor.

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam, who is currently part of the web series Crashh, shot at several iconic locations of the city for the show. He says revisiting these places after lockdown has been amazing.

Zain plays the role of Rishabh, a surgeon, in the show. He crosses paths with his two biological sisters Kajal and Alia.

The actor says that lockdown was challenging for him as he didn't get to work, but he understands that it was the need of the hour.

"The lockdown was very tough on all of us as we were all stuck at home. I am someone who loves shooting and I really missed not working. But I also understand that it was important to control Covid-19 at that point otherwise we would have been in a much worse state today," he says.

The series is currently streaming on Alt Balaji and also stars Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand, and Anushka Sen.

