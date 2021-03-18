Zakir Khan returns with 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2'

Zakir, also the creator of the series, said: "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that is close to my heart. We received an overwhelming response to the first season followed by thousands of requests from fans to bring Ronny Bhaiya back to the screens. We have worked really hard to create the second season and are back with more of Ronny's adventures, and a lot more fun and laughter."

The series casts Zakir as Ronny Pathak, who tries leading a double life, and the outcome is hilarious.

The series, directed by Shashant Shah, also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

"I have enjoyed collaborating with Amazon Prime Video on titles like Haq Se Single, Comicstaan and especially on Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, and I am thankful to them for believing in my ideas and for giving me the platform to showcase my content," said Zakir.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said: "At Amazon Prime Video, it is our endeavor to bring to our customers the best in comedy and serve them with the perfect dose of laughter. Zakir is a very natural comedian and audiences love his sincere and distinct brand of humor. Viewers across the world have showered immense love on the first season of the show, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with Zakir and the entire cast of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare."

