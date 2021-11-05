Zambia denies reports of running out of Covid-19 vaccines

Lusaka, Nov 6 (IANS) The Zambian government has refuted reports that the country has run out of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Firstly, reports of facilities running out of vaccines are unfortunate as we have enough stock," Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said in a release.

The country currently has over 32,000 doses of vaccines in stock, adding that an additional consignment of vaccines will be arriving in the country over the next few days, she added.