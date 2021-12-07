  1. Sify.com
  4. Zareen Khan collaborates with Jordan Sandhu for Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 7th, 2021, 20:41:19hrs
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan is all excited for her new Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann' for which she has collaborated with Jordan Sandhu.

'Chann Chann' is a romantic Punjabi track that showcases a cute love story between the two.

Talking about the song, the actress said, "I'm so happy to collaborate with Jordan again, he is a very talented artiste. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms space but I personally love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take more such projects in the future. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T."

The music video of 'Chann Chann' is out now on YouTube.

