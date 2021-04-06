Zareen Khan in music video of Jordan Sandhu's 'Do Vaari Jatt'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan will be seen alongside GenNow pop sensation Jordan Sandhu in the latter's upcoming single "Do Vaari Jatt".

The actress says she has always loved working in music videos.

"Every music video has a very beautiful story to tell to match with the soulful lyrics. These videos are generally short in time, upto four minutes at most, so it's commendable to be able to portray it all in that time frame," she told IANS.