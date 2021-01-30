Zayn Malik flaunts mint green hair in latest Instagram post

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner took to Instagram and posted a picture that soared the temperature. The capture shows the 'There You Are' singer flaunting his subtle looks while his green hair steals the spotlight. Donning a full-grown beard, Malik is seen clicking the selfie while he showcased his black hoodie.The 'Let Me' singer wrote alongside the picture, "New Merch !!! Hoody is looking cheeky... (along with smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."In a few hours of hitting the photo-sharing platform, the selfie post crossed two million likes and counting.Of late, the former 'One Direction' singer has been treating fans kindly with unlimited content after keeping it mostly lowkey for many months.Followed by 'Mind of Mine' and 'Icarus Falls', Malik released his highly-awaited third album named 'Nobody Is Listening'. (ANI)