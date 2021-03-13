Zazie Beetz unsure about Domino's return in 'Deadpool 3'

The 29-year-old actress revealed that while the original plans did include her character's return in "Deadpool 3", she is yet to hear back from the makers of the film, and those involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mainly, Kevin Feige.

"No, I haven't (heard about Domino's return). I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven't had any specific conversations around it," she told collider.com.

She added that not only would she love returning to the film franchise, but also would have loved a standalone film based on her character.

"I'm interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We'll see what happens, but I haven't had any personal conversations," said Beetz.

