Zee Group snapped post-release digital and satellite rights of RRR for 325 crores!

This is the highest deal for any Indian film and the makers of the film are on cloud nine as they have already witnessed a massive profit. Jayantilal Gada has snapped the Hindi theatrical rights for 140 crore rupees.

The Zee Group has snapped the post-release digital and satellite rights of RRR (all Indian languages) for a whopping 325 crores.

Lyca Productions have snapped the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for 42 crore rupees while the Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada theatrical rights are estimated at around 280 crore rupees.

We hear that the producers have entered into the profit zone and a large chunk of it will also be shared among director Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The biggie is slated to release on October 13, 2021.