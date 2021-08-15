Zee Marathi completes 22 years, announces new shows

To celebrate the occasion, new shows which have been announced include 'Man Zal Bajinda', 'Man Udu Udu Zal', 'Mazi Tuzi Reshimgath', 'Tuzya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava' and 'Ti Parat Aliye'. These shows are set to launch this month.

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) After successfully completing 22 years, television channel Zee Marathi is coming up with a host of new shows for its viewers.

Apart from this, new episodes of popular shows like 'Ratris Khel Chale 3' and 'Ghetla Vasa Taku Nako' will be aired.

"Zee Marathi has been setting new benchmarks in the industry for the past two decades. We are creating a new world of entertainment for our viewers across the nation – offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society," said Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head, Zee Marathi.

"With its rich legacy of 22 years, Zee Marathi has captured the hearts of consumer segments across generations. With its new look and positioning, the channel brings a perfect blend of fresh and renowned faces to our viewers' screens which will definitely keep our audience engaged," shared Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Noted actors from the Maharashtra region including Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere, Vijay Kadam, Hruta Durgule, Hardik Joshi and others have been roped in by the channel.

The channel has also announced its new positioning with the tag line 'Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi.. Mi Marathi, Zee Marathi' on its 22nd anniversary.

